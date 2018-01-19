Shifting of court building: HC seeks report from Telangana

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad, comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice M Ganga Rao, on Thursday directed the Telangana government to report the necessity for shifting court building from Miyapur to a private building at Prashanth Nagar, Kukatpally.

The purpose for shifting was to accommodate two Additional District Courts, five Junior Civil Judge-cum-Metropolitan Magistrates Courts and nine Special Magistrate Court. Petitioner Syed Saddiq Hussain argued that this was against the interest of advocates and litigants.

He also wanted the court to direct respondents to construct a permanent building at Kaitalapur in Kukatpally. The bench adjourned the matter till Monday.

Suspension of sarpanch

A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad, comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice M Ganga Rao, on Thursday did not think it necessary to interfere with an order of a single-judge dealing with the suspension of a sarpanch.

The single-judge had upheld the order of suspension passed by the district collector of Medchal against petitioner Suvarna Latha, sarpanch of Medchal village.

The appellant contended that the district collector failed to form an opinion on the fact whether her continuance would be detrimental to the office of the Gram Panchayat. She was placed under suspension for misuse of her position.

The bench stated that just because the collector failed to explicitly point that her continuance would be detrimental to the office did not necessitate its interference. The fact that the sarpanch misused her position implied that her continuance would be detrimental to the office.

Plea against AgriGold adjourned

A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad, comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice SV Bhatt, on Thursday adjourned to January 25 the writ petition relating to AgriGold properties. The counsel for Agrigold sought time till early March for completing the logistics. Noticing that neither AgriGold nor the intervener had detailed the stage of due diligence, the bench said it could not adjourn the matter without verifying the progress made since December 2017. The bench granted time to both the parties to place on record the progress thus far. The special bench will assemble again on Jan 25.

Probe against Puttaparthy Sai Seva trustee

Justice B Shivashankar Rao of the High Court at Hyderabad directed the Additional Director General of Police, CID of AP, to conduct a full-fledged investigation and re-investigation, if necessary, into the case filed against Ratnakar, trustee of Puttaparthy Sai Seva Trust.

In a writ plea, petitioner Ganapathy Raju had alleged that the police were trying to protect Ratnakar though several senior trustees, including former Chief Justice of India, had exposed his activities.

He said Ratnakar used some persons from the SC community to frighten him and got a false case filed by one Sai Prasad. Based on this case, the police were harassing him, he said. The judge said he can move trial court and seek relief as provided under the SC ST ( Prevention of Atrocities ) Act.