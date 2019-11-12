Shifting of Kaleshwaram water to MMD starts from Nandi pump house

By | Published: 1:31 pm

Karimnagar: Pumping of Kaleshwaram water to Rajarajeshwara reservoir (Mid Manair Dam) from Nandi Medaram pump house has recommenced on Tuesdsy morning.

The pumping of water began at 5 a.m. with the irrigation authorities switching on three motors of Nandi pump house. Nandi pump house is constructed under Kaleshwaram package-6 near Nandi Medaram, Dharmaram mandal of Peddapalli district.

Water was pumped into the reservoir through delivery from where it has been taken to Gayatri (Laxmpur) pump house of package-8 in Karimangar district. Water would reach Mid Manair through flood flow canal.

Though Mid Manair reservoir was filled with Kaleshwaram water a few months ago, the project was completely drained as water was released into Lower Manair Dam after leakages developed on the left side bund of MMD. Now that the bund leakages were checked by carrying out repairs, officials decided to fill up the Mid Manair Dam now. Kaleshwaram project Engineer-in-Chief Nalla Venkateshwarlu and Executive Engineer Nune Sridhar were monitoring the water release.

