Shifting of Telangana offices begins

Published: 10:07 pm

Hyderabad: The shifting of offices from the State Secretariat commenced on Monday to pave the way for demolition of the old buildings. The staff started to secure files and other important documents to safely shift them to the newly allocated office premises in Hyderabad. The entire process is likely to be completed in two to three weeks.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee, headed by Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, is learnt to have preferred to keep majority of the departments on one premises and opted for Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan near the existing Secretariat complex. Simultaneously, the existing offices in BRK Bhavan are being shifted elsewhere in the city.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee, which met here on Monday, also constituted a technical committee of Engineer-in-Chiefs from Roads and Buildings, Irrigation and Panchayat Raj departments. The technical committee will study the available facilities and condition of the existing Secretariat and Legislature buildings. It will also make necessary recommendations about the modifications and improvements, with regard to construction of the new Legislature and Secretariat complexes.

Official sources said the eighth and ninth floors of the BRK Bhavan were mostly empty since several offices in the building, which were earlier occupied by the Andhra Pradesh government, were vacated. Hence, the top floors were being readied for accommodating the offices of the Chief Minister as well as the Chief Secretary along with the chambers of officials in the Chief Minister’s Office and also respective peshis for support staff. The General Administration Department will also be accommodated in the same building.

About 50 quarters in the Adarshnagar MLA Quarters premises, which is in close proximity of BRK Bhavan, will be used for operating different government offices pertaining to the State Secretariat. These quarters, which were in possession of the Andhra Pradesh government following the State bifurcation, were recently handed over to the Telangana government.

Further, the Forest Department will be shifted to Aranya Bhavan nearby, while the Irrigation and Roads and Buildings departments are likely to be accommodated in Jala Soudha. The office of the Engineer-in-Chief of Roads and Buildings Department will be at Errum Manzil.

Tentative accommodation for other departments include the Agriculture and Cooperative Department at TS MARKFED in Jam Bagh; Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department at the Director of Veterinary; Animal Husbandry Department and BC Welfare at Samkshema Bhavan; Higher and School Education to SCERT Bhavan near LB Stadium; Energy Department to Vidyuth Soudha; and Health, Medical and Family Welfare to the Nature Cure Hospital premises, among others.

Meanwhile, the government faces major hurdles in terms of VVIP safety and security as well as replacing the existing IT intra-network for sharing of files and information between the Chief Minister’s Office, the Chief Secretary and the General Administration Department, among other departments. The existing fibre-optic cables to the State Secretariat are likely to be extended to the newly allocated buildings. Officials concerned already submitted their reports to the government and alternative arrangements are likely to be made after obtaining necessary approvals from the Chief Minister.

Officials were directed to take special care while shifting old files and documents that are in dilapidated condition. Several such documents are being digitised or photocopied, before shifting them to new premises. They also were given stringent orders to ensure that no file or document goes missing during shifting.

Errum Manzil demolition: HC adjourns case

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akhter, on Monday wanted the State government to “hold its horses with regard to the demolition of Errum Manzil”.

The bone of contention is about the badly maintained palace being earmarked for the new Assembly building. The bench adjourned the batch of matters to Wednesday. Professor PL Vishweshwar Rao, convenor of Telangana Democratic Forum and president of Telangana Janasamithi; Congress MP A Revanth Reddy, J Shankar of Osmania University, and Lubna, a social worker in Hyderabad, filed a batch of PILs challenging the demolition of Errum Manzil palace.

When Additional AG Ramchandra Rao was hesitant in assuring the court that the government shall not take any action for demolition, the bench asked if it needs to pass a positive order. It is only after that the Additional AG assured the court, that it restrained itself from issuing any specific orders and adjourned the matter to Wednesday.

