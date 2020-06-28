Shikha Pandey against changing rules to attract crowd

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:02 pm

Hyderabad: Indian women’s team cricketer Shikha Pandey took to twitter to show her displeasure against attempts to change rules in the game of cricket to attract more crowds to the stadium. She said what is needed is better marketing and focus on grassroots not tinkering with the rules.

In the recent past, there were a few suggestions like reducing the boundary lengths and using lighter cricket balls to make the game popular. However, Pandey was not in favour of them.

“I have been reading/hearing a lot about the changes being suggested to help grow women’s cricket/ make it a more attractive product. I personally feel most of the suggestions to be superfluous.

An Olympic 100m female sprinter doesn’t run 80m to win and clock the same timing as her male counterpart. So the whole ‘decreasing the length of the pitch’ for whatever reasons seems dubious. Also, it almost definitely takes the doubleheaders out of question,” she tweeted.

“Reducing the size of the ball is fine, but as Ian Smith suggested, it only works if the weight remains the same. This will allow for bowlers to grip the ball better – more revs for the spinners – and hits will also travel further. Please don’t bring the boundaries in! We have surprised you with our power-hitting in recent times, so remember, this is only the beginning; we will get better. Please have patience. We are skilled players, who are evolving. Growth can also be achieved by marketing the sport well. We don’t have to tinker with rules or the very fabric of the game to attract an audience,” she added in a series of tweets.

