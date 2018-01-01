Shikhar Dhawan lashes out against Emirates Airlines

By | Published: 6:47 pm

Hyderabad: Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan took to twitter to express his disappointment and lashed out at Emirates Airlines after his family was forced to stay back at Dubai airport in UAE. The unexpected turn of events occurred during their travel to South Africa for the upcoming series where they faced certain documentation issues with the airline.

Dhawan wrote,”1/2.Absolutely unprofessional from @emirates. Was on my way 2 SA with my fam & was told that my wife and kids can’t board the flight from Dubai to SA. Was asked to produce birth certificates & other documents for my kids at the airport which we obviously didn’t have at that moment.”

He also said in the following tweet, “2/2.They are now at Dubai airport waiting for the documents to arrive. Why didn’t @emirates notify about such a situation when we were boarding the plane from Mumbai? One of the Emirates’ employee was being rude for no reason at all,” he added.

Dhawan’s family had to wait for the documents asked by the airline to continue their travel, which he asserted that the airlines didn’t mention prior to their boarding.

Dhawan has been named in the playing Test squad against South Africa for the 56-day long tour; he also has recently recovered from an ankle injury just before the tour and is most likely to be playing the 1st Test match in Cape Town from January 5.

That was not end of the wrath on Emirates Airlines, along with Dhawan former England batsman Kevin Pietersen also lashed out at the airline. Former cricketer was on his way back to Australia from United Kingdom when Emirates Airlines mislaid his luggage during his connection in Dubai.

Disappointed with the unprofessional behavior of the airline, Pietersen took to twitter to vent out his frustration and wrote, “1. Thanks @emirates for waiting for us to connect after our delay. 2. Why the hell is there no LIVE tv on this 13hr flight?!?! I can’t watch @BBL now!”

Later in another tweet he revealed that he received a credit card from the airline to buy some clothes, ahead of Big Bash commentary for the game between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers. However, the credit card spending limit was reached before he could buy some socks. He shared a picture of himself from Big Bash with the caption, “The @emirates credit card ran out when I went to the socks counter…! Gutted, but got some decent get up!”