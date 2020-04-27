Shilpa Shetty, hubby wage ‘modern-day Mahabharat’ war

By | Published: 7:38 pm

Mumbai: Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman-husband Raj Kundra can be seen engaged in a “modern-day Mahabharat” in their new video.

Shilpa took to her Instagram, where she shared the funny post. In the clip, Shilpa’s son Viaan is seen playing Naarad. He goes to his father saying that Shilpa called Raj “fat”.

He later goes to his mother telling her that Raj called her “lazy”.

The couple is then seen engaging in a funny war with play guns.

Shilpa captioned the video: “Our modern-day Mahabharat. Daddyji aur Mummyji ke beech jung ched ke humaare Bete ji ne Sunday ka funda badal diya! (Son created a war between mummy and daddy) Isiliye, our modern-day Mahabharat has modern-day problems and modern-day shastra

#SondaysBeLike Kaisa laga yeh yudh aapko? (Did you like it?) @rajkundra9.”

Earlier, the couple treated their fans with some Punjabi dance moves in a video.

Shilpa had also spoken about the workout schedule she and her family follow. She shared how she makes workout session fun for her son.

On the film front, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback into acting with “Nikamma” and “Hungama 2”.