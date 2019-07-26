Shilpa Shetty’s Marilyn moment

By | Published: 4:18 pm

Actor-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty-Kundra’s Marilyn Monroe moment happened two days ago, but the video went viral only on Thursday, two days after it was posted.The slo-mo video, which Shilpa posted on Tuesday, shows Shilpa posing in an orange dress with a long slit. Suddenly the wind blows her dress upwards, like Marilyn Monroe’s famous scene from The Seven Year Itch.

“My ‘Marilyn Monroe’ moment on the cruise wasn’t exactly a ‘breeze’ Please watch till the end… Throwback, bloopers, fun times, vacation, cruising, slomo, laughs, epic,” she captioned the clip. The actor who keeps active on social media keeps fan guessing, with countless short clips of her doing yoga, indulging in calorie-rich desserts on her cheat days and whipping up healthy but tasty foods on her YouTube channel.

The actor made her acting debut in the 1993 thriller Baazigar and was later seen in movies like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life in a… Metro and Phir Milenge to name a few. She became a global figure after winning the 2007 edition of the British reality television series Celebrity Big Brother 5. Shilpa is married to businessman Raj Kundra since 2009, with whom she has a son named Viaan.