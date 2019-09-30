Shilparamam gears up for Bathukamma, Dasara

By | Published: 8:26 pm

The annual All-India Saree Mela is back at Madhapur Shilparamam as part of the Bathukamma and Dasara festivals. Check out exquisite saris from various States including Kota, Pochampally, Gadwal, Kantha work, Tussar, Jamdani, linen, muslin, Mangalagiri, Uppada, Bangalore silk, Kuppadam, Kalamkari, Phulkari, Patola, Chandni, Organdy, Bhagalpuri, Banaras, Chikankari, etc.

The weekend saw many performances as part of the ‘Lok Nrutya Bharat Bharathi Folk Dance’ concept. Kuchipudi performance by Durgesh Nandini and her disciples, Norata Nrutya of Madhya Pradesh, Kalbeliya dance from Rajasthan, Mayur Holi Nrutya from Uttar Pradesh, Chhau Nritya from West Bengal, Pung/ Dhol Cholam from Manipur, Songi Mukhwate by folk dancers from Maharashtra attracted the viewers.The women employees of Shilparamam also decorated the venue with floral arrangements and danced to Bathukamma songs.

