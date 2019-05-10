Shilparamam in Warangal yet to take off

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:30 pm

Warangal Urban: Even after a decade, the search for a suitable land for the proposed Shilparamam project, an arts and crafts village, in Warangal, is still on, thanks to the apathy of the officials concerned.

The project was first proposed during the YS Rajashekar Reddy government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 2008 on the lines of the much famed Shilparamam in Hyderabad.

The authorities of Tourism department first proposed to set up the craft village along the Waddepally 100 feet road, but they had to look for an alternate site since the Waddepally land was entangled in encroachments. Then the proposal of a site near Warangal Fort (Quila) also came up. But this too was discarded considering the roadblocks to get clearances from the Archaeological Survey of India.

The authorities then considered a five-acre site at Balasamudram in the city. But the idea was dropped as officials thought that it was too congested. Then a site at Hasanparthy, 8 km from Hanamkonda, too came under the scanner but it was dropped due to reasons best known to the authorities. “The government land available at Reddypuram village, Jakkaloddi locality and Bestam Cheruvu locality near Mamunoor on the outskirts of the city were also considered for setting up craft village. But we could not take up it due to encroachments. We need at least 15 acres of the government land (free of cost) to set up the Shilparam,” Warangal District Tourism Officer M Shivaji told Telanagana Today.

It may be added here that former IAS officer and in-charge of Yadadri temple development G Kishan Rao, Art Director (movies) Anand Sai, along with others inspected a site adjacent to Bestam cheruvu (tank) near Mamnoor village. Of the total 60 acres, designated for Smriti Vanam project, the then District Collector Vakati Karuna agreed to allot 15 acres. But Tourism Officer Shivaji said that they had not finalised site due to different reasons.

“We are still scouting for the suitable land. May be after results of the Parliamentary and local body elections, the revenue authorities would be able to assist us in finding the government land,” Shivaji added. As per the officials, the arts and crafts village is to reflect the culture and tradition of Kakatiya dynasty. To improve the aesthetics of the facility, the authorities are also planning to install the some of the sculptures of Kakatiya times. Although the earlier Rs 15-crore plan has plans to set up 40 permanent stalls to showcase handicrafts, an open-air theatre and a conference hall, it may vary in accordance with the availability of land.