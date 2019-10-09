Shilparamam’s Dasara events attract visitors

By | Published: 9:04 pm

The All-India Sari Mela and Dasara festival celebrations, which were on at Shilparamam Arts, Crafts & Cultural Society in Madhapur, had seen a huge footfall over the long weekend.Women especially thronged the venue to check out the beautiful saris on display — including the Mangalgiri silks, Venkatagiri, Gadwal, Kuppadam, Kota and pure silks among others which attracted the attention of visitors.

On Sunday, the cultural programmes including folk dance presentations like Ghoomar from Haryana, Naurata from Madhya Pradesh, Bihu from Assam, Choliya from Uttarakhand, Faruwahi from Uttar Pradesh captivated the hearts of the viewers. The major highlight of the evening was a Kuchipudi dance drama titled Kali-Bhadrakali performed by students of guru Sridevi of Sri Mahatri Kalasamithi.To celebrate Dasara, NIFT students have decorated Shilparamam in the most beautiful way. On the evening of Dasara festival, ‘Jammi puja’ event was organised by the cultural venue.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter