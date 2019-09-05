Shilparamam’s myriad festivals

By | Published: 5:55 pm

Sri Swasti Foundation, in association with Shilparamam, Madhapur, has organised an Indian classical dance festival titled ‘Rasasidhi’, as part of the weekend cultural programmes at the amphitheatre.Sri Vidya School students presented Mahaganapatim, Koluvaitivava Rangasai, Muddugare Yashoda, Thumri, Tarana, Pushpanjali, Jaya Jaya Durge, Namah Shivayate, etc.

The artistes performed in various dance styles including Perini, Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Perini Lasyam, and Kathak. Well-known guru Munikuntla Sambasiva was felicitated on the occasion.On the other hand, Mini Shilparamam at Uppal held the Janapada Kala Jathara festival in association with Department of Language and Culture.

Kommukoyya artistes from Bhadrachalam forest areas, Bhongiri dappulu, Alair Oggudolu, Janagam’s Bonala kolatam, Muchherla’s Banjara, Rajanna dolu, and artistes singing Janapada paatalu enthralled the audience. Around 120 artistes took part in the event which also witnessed Killari Tejaswi and troupe’s Bharatanatyam performance.

