Shilpa’s fitness mantras for a million users

One of the fittest actors of the country, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a self-confessed foodie. “Swasth Raho, Mast Raho” is her mantra and she’s living it up with her wellness channel on YouTube, which has amassed over 1.4 million subscribers; making Shilpa the only Bollywood star to have hit that number.

When introducing the YouTube channel, Shilpa expressed that she intended to spread awareness about food, health, and wellness. She aimed at helping with healthy recipes that at tasty too and can be can be made in less than 15 minutes. Having successfully done that, in just a few months, the channel became a portal for those looking to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

The stunner’s channel comes as a blessing to those who don’t have the means and time for a nutritionist or a gym routine. Through the platform, Shilpa offers healthy and tasty food recipes, recommends easy yoga asanas, challenges viewers with weight loss targets! Anyone who browses about her channel will agree that it is a riot of decadent dishes including smoothies, milkshakes, salads, soups, sandwiches, puddings, pulaos, biryanis and more.

Many of these recipes have been treasures of the Shetty-Kundra household. To mark the feat of having crossed a million followers, Shilpa will soon be posting yet another special recipe.Says Shilpa, “It has always been my endeavour to spread awareness about living the one life that we have in the best possible way.

I am very happy that over a million people joined me in my cause. If I’ve been able to convey the importance of fitness and eating well, my aim has been fulfilled; but there’s no stopping now. There’s so much left to explore because the wellness approach is all-encompassing.”