Shirdi Sai Baba’s 9 coins brought to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: For the first time, the fourth and fifth generations of late Laxmibhai Shinde — who used to feed Shiridi Sai Baba — brought the saint’s legend nine coins to the City of Pearls.

Arunji, Shinde’s great grandson who brought the coins, said Baba gave these to Shinde as his last prasad before he attained Samadhi. “Nearly 101 years have passed by, but the legend of the coins lives on,” he said. “The nine coins were with my grandmother till 1963 and she then passed it to her daughter-in-law. Since 1984, I do puja to it every morning and evening,” Arunji said.

There is a firm belief that anything that had Baba’s divine touch is a sacred relic and is at par with his potential blessings, hence the veneration for the nine coins, he said.

