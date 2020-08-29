Shirking responsibility

Denying compensation to States citing corona as an ‘act of God’ is nothing short of betrayal

The NDA government’s hands-off approach to the issue of clearing the GST dues to the States has been utterly disappointing. Instead of giving a clear timeframe for fulfilling the promised compensation for the revenue shortfall, the Centre has virtually thrown up its hands and left the States to fend for themselves. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s proposal to the States to seek loans from the Reserve Bank of India or opt for market borrowings reflects insensitivity and undermines the federal spirit. The Minister is virtually shirking constitutional responsibility by denying compensation to the States, citing the coronavirus pandemic as an “act of God”. As per the law that governs the Goods and Services Tax, the States have been guaranteed payment for loss of revenue in the first five years since the new tax regime came into force on July 1, 2017. This means the States should be compensated for any revenue shortfall till 2022 – if they fell below 14% annual growth. The total shortfall in GST collection has been pegged at Rs 2.35 lakh crore for fiscal 2021 while the cess collected for GST compensation was only Rs 95,444 crore. In the wake of the pandemic, the compensation cess collection has fallen sharply in the last few months. The Centre is morally bound to compensate as the States are grappling with a drastic reduction in revenue collections. The refusal to do so under any pretext would be nothing short of a betrayal.

The States have lost over 60% of their revenue by joining the GST regime. For instance, Telangana has suffered a revenue shortfall of Rs 5,420 crore which the Centre is obliged to compensate. While addressing the 41st GST Council meeting, Sitharaman gave two options to the States: loan from the RBI to the tune of Rs 97,000 crore at a reasonable interest rate through a special borrowing window and payable after five years. The other option is to meet the entire GST compensation gap of Rs 2.35 lakh crore this year through market borrowing. This is a ridiculous proposal, given the fact that the States have been bearing the brunt of the Covid-ravaged economy. Even market borrowings come with a rider because of the upper ceiling set by the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act. As a result, the solution offered by the Minister is not in keeping with the spirit of the constitutional provisions governing compensation due to the States. The denial of compensation amounts to a double whammy for the States— a sudden increase in expenditure due to the public health crisis even as revenue flow has dwindled. The needless controversy threatens to undermine the very legitimacy of the GST regime.