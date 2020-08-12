Shiv Panditt recalls his topsy-turvy journey as an actor 

By | Published: 6:17 pm

From television host to commercial advertisements to being an actor that he is today, Shiv Panditt credits his luck for this long unpredictable journey.

“Although I have done theatre from the age of 9, I never envisioned becoming an actor. It happened by chance when I was cast in ‘Shaitan’ in 2011. I had come to Mumbai to become a radio jockey which I did for over a year and eventually, an opportunity presented itself and I thought why not,” says Shiv who was also nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his work in ‘Shaitan’.

Eventually, Shiv was seen in many commercial advertisements including Colgate, Airtel, Sprite, and so on and soon landed a lead role in Television Sitcom ‘F.I.R’ in SAB TV. The actor has also ventured into Tamil cinema with his rewarded performance in the film ‘Leelai’.

“The director of the film, Andrew Louis was looking for a suitable cast for the lead role. Then he and his aunt had seen me in an Airtel advertisement in Tamil and got in touch with me for the cast,” recalls Shiv who adds that he still receives immense love from Tamil audiences.

Shiv will next be seen playing an Arabian Commando, Faiz Abu Maalik in the upcoming film ‘Khuda Haafiz’ along with actor Vidyut Jammwal.

“I’m really glad I got to play Faiz as such roles are not written very often. The character was quite challenging as I had to speak fluent Arabic. And my director wanted the same fluency as a guy from there trying to speak even English and Hindi with an Arabic touch. So this was a little tricky,” the 36-year-old actor shares.

Faiz in ‘Khuda Haafiz’ is part of an Internal Security Agency (ISA) which is one grade above the police. Faiz takes over Sameer Choudhary’s (Vidyut Jammwal) case of his missing wife. Both Faiz and Sameer crack the case with a lot of twists and turns throughout the film.

On working with actor Vidyut Jammwal, Shiv says he has finally made a true friend from the industry. “We took some time to break the ice between us. Only after filming for three weeks, one day we clicked and then became thicker and thicker friends each emerging day. He is one of those very few people in the industry who doesn’t get very insecure and encourages other actors. If my director says he would like to give an extra scene to me, Vidyut would say okay without any hesitation. This is something we don’t see very often,” shares Shiv.

‘Khuda Haafiz’ will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar on 14 August.

