Shivaji inspiration for KCR during statehood movement: Harish

By | Published: 12:53 am 1:18 am

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said Maratha King Shivaji is a source of inspiration for Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) founder K Chandrashekhar Rao in achieving the statehood to Telangana region. Addressing the gathering after unveiling a Statue of Shivaji in Ramaympet on Wednesday, the Finance Minister said the Chief Minister is a great admirer of Shivaji because he learnt the never give up attitude from the life of the great Marthata king. Hailing Shivaji’s sheer grit and determination in protecting his kingdom by fighting the ever warring Delhi rulers, Rao said that the TRS founder, who led a 14-year long battle to achieve statehood to Telangana, used to remember Shivaji whenever Telangana movement faced hurdles. Harish Rao also took part in a massive bike rally conducted by the local youth.

Saying that some of the youth were ending their lives by taking hasty decisions unable to cope up with even small failures, he called upon the youth to draw motivation from the lives of Shivaji and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to achieve something big in their life. Stating that Ramayampet municipality was also having many issues to be resolved, the Finance Minister called upon the public representatives, officials and people to put a collective effort to make the town a model in cleanliness and hygiene. He further said that Ramayampet would get a facelift since it would get many industries and Kaleshwaram waters in next couple of years. Rao promised to spend night as part of Pattana Pragathi to address the issues in the municipality. MLA M Padmadevendar Reddy and others were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.