Shivaji joins the fray in HCA elections

Hyderabad: A day after former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin filed his nomination for the post of president, yet another first class cricketer Shivaji Yadav joined the fray when he submitted his nomination for the post of secretary to Electoral Officer VS Sampath. Election to the Hyderabad Cricket Association is scheduled for September 27.

Although the former Ranji Trophy off-spinner Yadav, who played in 33 first class matches before retiring in 2004, is an officer in Income Tax and a Government servant but he became eligible as he is appointed under sports quota as per the new Lodha Committee reforms. Yadav was all excited that he is getting an opportunity to bat as an administrator in the beleaguered HCA. “It is a big challenge but my experience as an officer in Income Tax and as a first class cricketer could help me in a big way to don this role as secretary. I think I’m capable of handling this job,’’ said the 43-year-old.

Yadav did agree that Hyderabad cricket needs to be given a big facelift. “There is a steady decline of the standard of the game. It will be our endeavor to improve the game and therefore our focus will be on infrastructure. There is a need to give good facilities in city and in the districts. We should have more grounds and we will give a good thought on league structure. We would like to see cricketers from Hyderabad play for the country.’’

He made it clear that they would like to be transparent, both in administration and selection matters. “We should have the transparency and accountability. There is a lot of complaint on selections but we want to be more in transparent in this matter. It is important that we have clean administration and there should be no room for financial irregularities.’’

Yadav also clarified that he never accepted the post of selector in the junior selection committee.

Meanwhile, on the third day of the nominations, apart from Shivaji Yadav, Anil Kumar (president), Narsing Rao (joint secretary), Gerard Carr (vice president), P Sridhar, Babu Rao Sagar (both for Treasurer’s post) submitted their papers to Sampath.

On Wednesday, Azharuddin (president), Vikram Man Singh (vice president), Ajmal Asad (secretary), P Srinivas (joint secretary), Gundala Srinivas Rao (treasurer) and P Anuradha (councilor) had filed their nominations.

A clear picture could be known on Friday as it is the last day for filing of nominations.

