Shivali bags more world records

Shivali Johri Srivastava, a fourth year BTech CSE student of GITAM Deemed-tobe University, Hyderabad, her mother Kavita Johri Srivastava and father Anil Srivastava have jointly secured five more Assist World Records for the ‘maximum number of origami and quilling items’.

They had the largest display of origami items which includes a total number of 15,952 origami items (6,001 whales, 2,500 penguins, 1,451 maple leaves and 6,000 origami lemons) and a total number of 11,234 quilling items (1,111 Jewellery sets, 7,011 Flowers, 2,111 Dolls and 1,001 Houses) This is said to be the highest number of records held by one family in Hyderabad.

Origami is the art of paper folding and quilling is a Japanese technique in which a paper strip is rolled and made into a sculpture and are struck using glue.

Earlier, Shivali secured ten Assist World Records, one Unique World Record and nine Guinness World Records. GITAM Pro Vice- Chancellor Prof N Siva Prasad and others congratulated them on their achievement.

