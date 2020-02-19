Shivamani joins ‘Green India Challenge’ in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:47 pm 9:49 pm

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar continues to attract personalities from various spheres of life. On Wednesday, renowned percussionist Shivamani and noted bassist Mohini Dey joined the novel Green India Challenge initiative.

The star drummer along with bassist and several other artists including music director Nagaraju and singer Mani Nagraj planted saplings at the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training, Madhapur along with friends and well-wishers.

On the occasion, Shivamani praised the novel initiative of continuing to plant trees for the greater good and appealed the general public to join the initiative in a big way.

He also made a request that instead of presenting gifts on birthdays, presenting saplings as gifts would make an ideal birthday gift. Members of Green India Challenge including Raghav, Kishore Goud and Kadambari Kiran were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.