Shivaratri tennis camp concludes

Hyderabad: The three-day Shivaratri international tennis camp, conducted by Academia Sports Village (ASV), concluded on Sunday with the youngsters making the most of the opportunity, at the tennis courts at Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club complex at Aziz Nagar.

CEO of ASV Mohd Shamsuddin revealed that that they will organise a summer camp for a fortnight. The camp will be run by Croatian coach Duje Tomasovic and Robert Hrvoje Condic, the Croatian national fitness coach. It will be open to players between eight and 23 years of age. The camp will be held in two separate sessions focusing not only on fine-tuning the skills but also on improving fitness levels.

