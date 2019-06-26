BJP will come to power in Telangana: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By | Published: 11:26 pm 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed confidence that his party, BJP, would come to power in Telangana in the next Assembly election.

Declaring that the saffron party would include people from every section of the society and admit them in its membership drive to be launched on July 6, Chauhan said: “BJP will come to power here in 2023 and the people of Telangana already supported our party in the Lok Sabha elections here”.

Taking aim at Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Chauhan said he was Chief Minister for 15 years and in his political career, he never saw a Chief Minister who refused to go to the Secretariat. He also accused TRS of running a ‘family government’ in the State. He said the Chief Minister should have attended the recent Niti Aayog meeting to put forth what his State wanted and expected from the Centre.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter