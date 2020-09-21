Shivvaram crocodile sanctuary to get a makeover

New facilities will be created at the only crocodile sanctuary in Telangana to make the tourist experience memorable

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:31 pm

Mancherial: Where in Telangana do you get to catch a glimpse of crocodiles basking in the sun and peep into historical caves while taking a boat ride in their territory? A visit to Shivvaram crocodile sanctuary in the district offers you these thrilling experiences, and much more.

Situated on the outskirts of Shivvaram village Jaipur mandal, barely 28 km away from here, it is the first and only sanctuary of crocodiles in Telangana State. In fact, it is believed that the crocodiles have been around for decades, and Buddhist monks are also believed to have taken shelter there during the monsoon. Bricks dating back to Satavahana period have also been found around the area, historians point out.

Established in 1978, the picturesque sanctuary is home to around 60 fresh water or marsh crocodiles. A 15 km stretch of Godavari River from Kundaram of Jaipur mandal and Beerelli of Chennur mandal was identified as the habitat of the carnivores by the then wildlife expert Pushpa Kumar, who carried out s research on the biodiversity of the place and submitted reports.

Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman told ‘Telangana Today’ that all amenities will be provided and new facilities would be created at the sanctuary to make the tourists’ experience memorable. It will also be connected with the proposed tourism circuit- Gandhari Fort and Yellampalli project. “The only crocodile sanctuary is an asset to Telangana and steps will be taken to develop it into a major tourist spot,” he said.

Suman, pointing out that the present annual footfall at the sanctuary was around 2,000, mostly comprising visitors from Mancherial and neighboring districts besides Hyderabad, said efforts would be made to generate more income from the present Rs two lakh by including new facilities like cottages in Chennur town, a hanging bridge between two large rocks, tourist boats, sand beds for crocodiles, fence around the sanctuary, cycling track and camp fire facilities.

The sighting of adult crocodiles basking in the sun attracts visitors and nature lovers from different parts of the State. One can occasionally spot the young ones too in the river waters. One can watch these predators throughout the year by taking a boat ride in the river at an affordable price.

Apart from the crocodiles, the sanctuary is also a safe haven for plenty of avian community and herbivores. It is also home to Nilgai, wild boar, otters and wild cats. Some rare tree species, including Combretaceae, Negro coffee, Strychnos potatorum, Wrightia tinctoria silk cotton tree, Wrightia tinctoria, etc., can be found here.

Historical traces

The scenic tourist spot has some historical traces as well. “Several structures and bricks found in the tiny rock caves have similarities with the constructions Buddhist monks used to dwell in the era of Satahavana kings who had ruled over this region from the capital Kotilingala in Jagtial district from the third and second century BC. Sculptures and caves also resemble those erected in that historical period, Samudrala Sunil, a historian from Peddapalli district noted.

“Four ancient tiny caves can be found at the site. They had sand stone entrances, roof, floors and other structures and small temples. The large sized bricks recovered at the spot appear to be antique. A royal pair riding horse is sculpted on one of the caves. The rocky polls and Shiva lingam made using the stand stone resemble sculpture followed by Satahavanas,” he cited.

Sunil, who had been researching this site since 2013, the nomadic and alms seeking monks might have temporarily camped in the caves and propagated the religion by performing certain rituals. However, the spot needs to be studied further for ascertaining historical evidence and finding the past of the caves.

How to reach

Visitors can easily reach the sanctuary from Mancherial town by taking Indaram-Shivvaram route, which had recently been converted into double-lane road till Pounoor. A single-lane road leads to Shivvaram.

A mechanised boat is available for taking rides in the river. One can hire a boat ride by paying Rs 30 and Rs 450 is charged for a group trip. A watch tower erected by the Forest department at a highest spot offers visitors a panoramic view of the habitation, which measures 2,981 hectares, a part of which is spread in Manthani of Peddapalli district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .