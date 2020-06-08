Shobhaa De trolled over mistaking Kannada actor for Chiranjeevi

By | Published: 11:28 am 11:44 am

One of the well-known actors of Kannada filmland, actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Sunday. He died at a hospital in Bengaluru. He was 39.

Chiranjeevi Sarja is the nephew of star Arjun Sarja and brother of actor Dhruva Sarja. He made his debut with the movie Vayuputra in 2009. He went on to star in close to 40 film among which are Chirru, Chandralekha, Aatagara, Bharjari, Seizer, Amma I Love You, Sing, etc.

North vallu Pic chusi kuda evaro cheppalekapotunnaru boss popularity 🤣 https://t.co/gStbH1Plf3 pic.twitter.com/L22xOPVNqj — 🏌️ (@NTR_Warrior) June 7, 2020

I was hoping no one would do this. https://t.co/SPn421NoLU — Sumiran Annamaria Kashyap (@thinking_totty) June 8, 2020

As soon as news of his demise spread, celebs from both Telugu film industry and Kannada film industry tweeted their shock and sadness at his untimely death. However, columnist Shobhaa De made the rookie mistake of assuming it was the Telugu actor Chiranjeevi who passed away and tweeted a picture of his along with her tweet. She wrote, “One more shining star…gone! Just like that…what a tragic loss! Condolences to the bereaved family @chirusarja.”

She deleted the tweet later when fans pointed out her mistake and trolled her mercilessly. Well-known media consultant Vamsi Kaka posted, "Dear Bollywood Celebrities/WHATEVER, if you don't know our actors, then please don't tweet. Simple!!!!!!! A simple Google search goes a long way in covering your stupidity.”

