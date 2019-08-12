After Shock fancied for Kolkata feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 10:51 pm

Kolkata: After Shock from the stables of Vijay Singh, to be ridden by Nikhil Naidu, who maintains form, may repeat in the Independence Cup 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated rated 41-66, rated 21-46 eligible the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

Selections:

1. Artificial 1, Shivayy 2, Happy Returns 3

2. Leopard Creek 1, Dancing Prince 2, Moira 3

3. Xlite 1, Constance 2, Fabiola 3

4. Taarradhin 1, Eastern Crown 2, Topnotch 3

5. After Shock 1, Onederboy 2, Lumenac 3

6. Gold Bond 1, Oak Brook 2, Cold Frontier 3

7. Fire Opal 1, Fancourt 2, Inca 3

Day’s Best: Xlite.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.