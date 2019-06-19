Shocker in Warangal: Baby girl raped, killed by youth

By | Published: 11:04 pm

Warangal: In a shocking incident, a nine-month-old baby girl was kidnapped, raped and murdered by a youth at Kumarpally in Hanamkonda early on Thursday.

The incident sparked tension in Hanamkonda as the girl’s parents and relatives blocked roads near Ashoka Chowrasta for more than three hours demanding justice. They demanded that the accused be hanged at the earliest, and entered into heated arguments with the police, finding fault with them over poor policing in the locality.

According to the police officials, accused Polepaka Praveen (26), a native of Vasanthapur village of Shayampet mandal in Warangal Rural district, took the baby away while she was asleep with her mother on the terrace of their two-storey building, to an isolated spot and raped her.

The mother and others of the family realised that the girl was missing only around 2.30 am. The girl’s maternal uncle and tenants of the house searched for the baby. The uncle noticed Praveen carrying the baby in a towel and tried to catch him. Noticing this, the accused threw the baby on the road and tried to escape. But, the uncle caught hold of him and called the police, who rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody.

Meanwhile, the relatives rushed the girl to a private hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. Following this, the baby was shifted to MGM Hospital for a post-mortem examination where doctors preliminarily confirmed that she was raped.

Commissioner of Police V Ravinder said they arrested the accused, who was staying in Kumarpally. He was employed as a cleaner in a hotel. The Hanamkonda police booked a case under sections 366, 302, 376 A, 376 AB and 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 5M R/W 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, Achyuta Rao, honorary president of Balala Hakkula Sangam, said at least one such incident a day was taking place in Telangana involving months old babies to 18-year-old minors. The government, he said, was not taking any step to prevent such cases. “The Home or Women and Child Welfare Ministers are least bothered and do not even visit the victims to create confidence among them. They also do not say anything about action taken in such cases or the efforts to prevent them,” he said.

“Balala Hakkula Sangham strongly condemns the attitude of the Home Minister, especially for his irresponsibility and not initiating any action. He failed to visit Yadadri where girl child trafficking incidents shocked the entire State, besides the serial rapes and killings at Hajipur,” he said.

The Sangham demanded that the Home Minister visit Warangal to ascertain that action taken is taken, failing which people would forget there is a Home Minister in the State, he said. “The accused should be handed out capital punishment at the earliest,” he said.

