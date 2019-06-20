Shocking rape again: Nine-year-old raped, left to bleed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 5:50 pm

Hyderabad: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Ramanthapur here on Thursday.

The details of the victim and the suspect are yet to be known.

Sources said locals who found the girl bleeding rushed to her rescue and shifted her to hospital and informed the police. The Uppal police have reached the spot and are investigating.

More details are awaited.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter