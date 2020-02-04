Shoes fit for the Gods go on display at Italy’s Pitti Palace          

By | Published: 6:26 pm

As sandal season fast approaches, a new exhibit on ancient footwear at a top Italian museum seeks to remind today’s well-heeled that when it comes to fashion, do as the Romans did.The new show in Florence’s Pitti Palace, traces the humble sandal’s outsized influence in contemporary fashion and film, while astonishing the modern eye by the elegance of the ancients.

“At the Feet of the Gods: The art of footwear in ancient Rome, epic film and contemporary fashion,” features 80 works from sculptures and decorative urns to sandals ancient and new, many on loan from international museums.

The show — which promises to satisfy the curiosity of both shoe fetishists and wearers of plastic Crocs alike — runs through April 19.”With this show, we’ve tried to make the shoe, commonly thought of as an accessory, instead the protagonist,” Fabrizio Paolucci, one of the curators, told AFP.In ancient times, shoes acted as a sort of “identity card” for their owner.

They could reveal a great deal of information about the wearer — such as their sex, profession or economic status — even more so than today, when the choice of a pair of red-bottomed Christian Louboutin stilettos, Nike swooshes or orthopaedic (but now trendy) Birkenstocks is loaded with meaning.

Set in the sumptuous rooms of the ornate palace, the exhibition’s more modern takes on ancient footwear would cause Imelda Marcos to swoon.Few would be reminded of hairy-toed gladiators when gazing on the delicately criss-crossed gold ankle boots from Italian brand Genny in 1994 or Emilio Pucci’s thigh-high stiletto sandals constructed of 26 bands of leather — perfect for a Roman dominatrix.

Roman-inspired creations by Yves Saint Laurent, Ferragamo and Richard Tyler all appear, and to end the show, a ruby red Rene Caovilla sandal with a snake-like strap embossed with Swarovski crystals slithers up an imaginary ankle.And in case of sore feet, the show also boasts a second-century therapeutic foot warmer in which warm liquid would have been poured into a cavity covering a ceramic foot form.Gladiators, soldiers — and wearers of modern-day stilettos — would be grateful.