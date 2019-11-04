Shooting of Sundeep Kishan’s ‘A1 Express’ commenced

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Hero Sundeep Kishan’s A1 Express movie has been formally launched on Monday morning in the presence of renowned film personalities.

This forms the first collaboration of noted banners like People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and hero Sundeep’s home banner Venkatadri Talkies. The muhurat shot is done on hero Sundeep while the regular shooting kick started post the launch.

Actors Murali Sharma and Raghu Babu have joined hero Sundeep for the shoot. A1 Express has hockey backdrop and it is the first Telugu film to have this sport set up. Also a first for hero Sundeep in this genre.

Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu is directing this new age commercial entertainer. Hiphop Tamizha will be composing music for the film while Kavin Raj is handling the cinematography and Chota K Prasad is the editor. Hero Sundeep Kishan is producing the movie in association with TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal. Murali Sharma and Raghu Babu are essaying key roles.

