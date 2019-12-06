Shooting was in self-defense, says Cyberabad Commissioner

By | Published: 2:17 pm

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has said the four suspects in the Shadnagar rape-murder case being shot at was an ‘act of self-defense’.

“We will not keep calm if our personnel are being attacked. We had to open fire as they tried to escape from police custody by injuring us,” he told the media here on Friday.

As part of the crime scene reconstruction, the police team took the suspects in a vehicle with escort to the Tondupally toll plaza around 2 am. After questioning them, the suspects were later taken to the Chatanpally culvert where the victim’s body was burnt.

The suspects were being questioned about what happened on the night of November 28. During this, two of the suspects, Arif and Chennakesavulu tried to snatch away the weapons from the police and escape.

They also started pelting stones on the police team. As an act of self-defense the police opened fire. They suffered injuries and died on the spot, he said.

Postmortem on the spot

The postmortem examination of the bodies of the suspects will be done at the shooting site itself. A team of doctors from Gandhi Hospital have been brought in for the purpose for the postmortem, which will be done over the next couple of hours.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the suspects have also been brought to the spot, where a large crowd has gathered since morning. There are several people who came with flowers and showed the petals at the spot, where the victim’s body was set on fire by the suspects.

Several women’s organizations too are reaching the spot and paying floral tributes to the victim at the spot under the culvert, where the charred remains of the victim were found.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .