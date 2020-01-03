Shoppers Stop to set up an apparel manufacturing unit in Sircilla

By | Published: 6:40 pm

Hyderabad: In a major boost to textile sector in Telangana State, India’s popular lifestyle brand Shoppers Stop decided to establish its apparel manufacturing unit in at Sircilla Apparel Park in the State.

Shoppers Stop Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rajiv Suri and Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard in the presence of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in Mumbai on Friday. Delighted over signing the MoU, the Minister said establishment of the apparel manufacturing unit which was a huge step for the Sircilla Apparel Park, will create employment opportunities to hundreds of women in the region.

Rama Rao also held discussions with industry leaders from the textile sector in Mumbai and explained about the investment opportunities in Telangana with several industrial parks coming up in the State. He gave a presentation on the progressive industrial policies and single-window clearance system under TS-iPASS.

In another meeting, the Minister met with the pharma leaders and representatives of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), and highlighted the investment opportunities in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector in the State. He thanked the IPA for the opportunity to present at their apex council meeting. “Telangana’s ambitious agenda is to double the size of our life sciences ecosystem from 50 billion USD in 2020 to 100 billion USD by 2030 as well as create four lakh new jobs,” he said.

TSIIC managing director E Narsimha Reddy, Life Sciences and Pharma director Shakthi Nagappan were present during the meetings.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter