Shopping for those with large personas

By | Priyanka Pasupuleti | Published: 8:35 pm

Indulging in some retail therapy can be a fun affair. But, when it comes to picking out clothes for people who fall in the plus size category, it can be quite an uphill task. For people who are on the larger end of the spectrum, shopping smart should be the mantra. So, before you gear up for a shopping trip to the mall, it’s essential to understand one’s strengths and flaws. At one point, getting clothes tailored which fit well used to be the go-to option for individuals with a large persona, now well-known brands are coming out with collections that take the needs of this segment into account.

Dress smart

Mid-length plus size cocktail dresses are a really great option for parties. You can add some elevation by pairing boots with the dress to give the illusion of a longer silhouette. Play with prints like florals, stripes in shades carefully. A bold colour can be carried off, provided the bottom is in a complementary hue. All Plus size store has many dresses in bold and subtle patterns.

Teed up

Long t-shirts are simple and casual and perfect for an evening out with friends. Pick t-shirts with funky messages on them which are sure to grab eyeballs wherever you go.

Go for elegance

When shopping for occasion wear, go for fabrics that suit your complexion and silhouette. Browse through different sites which specifically deal with office wear. Pick dark shades in suits and play with asymmetrical patterns in gowns for those sit-down dinners.

Casual affairs

For regular wear, you have a host of options to choose from like trousers, jeggings, off the shoulder, crop pants and denims. A common tendency when picking out clothes is to go for baggy styles. Choosing such clothes will have the opposite effect. It’s always better to pick attires that fit you well. Amydus.com, Lime road offer funky options for people of all sizes. Check them out.