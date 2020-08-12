Shops to remain closed in Mancherial from Aug 15-19

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Mancherial: Commercial establishments would remain closed from August 15 to 19 in Mancherial to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the Chamber of Commerce Welfare Association, Mancherial town.

President of the association Gone Shyamsundar Rao said they had decided to close the establishments in view of the rapid increase in positive cases of Covid-19 in the district. He sought the cooperation of merchants, traders and the public in implementing the move. He said Covid-19 could be controlled by following self-lockdown.

