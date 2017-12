By | Published: 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Monday detained short film director, Yogi Kumar Muthyala, for allegedly sending offensive messages to a woman techie who acted in a few comic short films.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur) K Ganga Reddy was transferred and posted at CAR headquarters in Cyberabad for slapping Yogi. The video containing Reddy’s high-handedness towards Yogi went viral on social media.