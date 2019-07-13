Short films on trafficking in theatres in Rachakonda limits soon

By | Published: 12:31 am 12:34 am

Hyderabad: In a collaborative initiative between the Rachakonda Police and Prajwala, a non-governmental organisation, plans are afoot to screen short films on trafficking in movie theatres seeking to end prostitution and sex trafficking.

The public service advertisements will be directed towards men and screened in all 54 cinema halls and multiplexes in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits.

Sunitha Krishnan, founder-director of Prajwala, had recently submitted a representation to Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat in this regard. Prajwala, in collaboration with the US Consulate at Hyderabad and with the support of Geeta Arts, Ramoji Films and SunTouch Production, produced six public service advertisements with the concept being ending prostitution and sex trafficking.

“We have made these PSAs in collaboration with the Telugu film industry to target men for curbing prostitution. Each of the ads is like questioning men that you with your desires are generating the demand for social evil. One of the ads is endorsed by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, which I personally made,” Sunitha Krishnan said.

“We have requested the Rachakonda Police to issue directions to all theatres and multiplexes seeking awareness on sex trafficking,” she said. “Usually we talk about the rescue of girls and their rehabilitation. We do not talk about men who generate the demand. Till there is demand, this problem will continue,” she said and added that this theme was selected since nobody talks about the demand.

Responding to the request, Bhagwat passed an order directing police officials to see to it that the short films are screened before every show and also during interval break in theatres.

Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police were also asked to take necessary action for screening the short films in cinemas of their jurisdictions. They were asked to submit compliance reports as well.

“On our part, we have ensured such public service reaches the maximum audience and orders to this effect were issued,” Bhagwat said.

Efforts were on to screen the PSAs at the earliest, Krishnan said, expressing her wish that the Police Commissioners of Hyderabad and Cyberabad too would agree for such a move.

“Though we initiated it, without the active and extraordinary support of the Telugu film industry, the US Consulate and the Police Department, this would not have been possible,” she said.

