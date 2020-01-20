Short-term training programme at OUCE

By | Published: 12:31 am 8:14 pm

Hyderabad: The University College of Engineering, Osmania University is organizing a five-day short-term training programme on recent research developments and challenges in communication and navigation technologies from February 25 to 29.

The event is jointly organized by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and the Department of Electronics and Telecomm.Engg as well. The programme is for academicians, researchers, engineers, scientists and students in the areas of communication and navigation technologies.

The last date for receipt of application is February 15. The course fee for research scholars/ PG students is Rs.2500, while for academic faculty, it is Rs.3500 and for engineers and scientists, Rs.4500.

For registration, follow the link http://qrgo.page.link/FBSyL. The contact person is Dr.Naveen Kumar Perumalla (9908545167, [email protected]).

