Shots fired at journalist in East Delhi

By | Published: 10:35 am

New Delhi: Multiple shots were fired at a journalist by two unidentified assailants in East Delhi’s Ashok Nagar on Saturday night.

“Two masked assailants first threw eggs at the front glass of my car and when I did not stop, they fired two shots at me,” the complainant Mitali Chandola, who works with a media channel in Noida, said.

The incident took place near Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital at 12:30 am, last night.

“She has received bullet injuries in the arm and is out of danger. Prima facie it appears to be a case of a family dispute,” Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), told media persons.

The investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the assailants, police said.