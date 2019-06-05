‘Should make nature part of our lives’

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Local farmers and children from different public and private schools attended the World Environment Day celebrations organised at Pragati Resorts here on Wednesday. On this occasion, DR Karthikeyan, IPS (Retired) said everything in nature was created with a purpose. “We should make nature a part of our lives, so that nature is protected, we are healthy and our new generations are also healthy,” he said.

GBK Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of Pragati said it was the responsibility of everyone to plant and grow trees. “There is balance in environment only when if the five elements are in place, else there will be natural disasters”, he said.

In the ancient education, children were given the knowledge of plants (taxonomy) through festivals like Vinayakachavathi, which demands the collection of 21 patrikas (medicinal and herbal plants) from the forests, he added.

Prof Shiva Ram of NIRD spoke on waste management and how each village can become free from waste and pollution. The NIRD was holding many programs on converting waste into manure, which the farmers can avail, he said. RK Mehta of Bamboo Society of India, Sarala, organizer of Amrutha Ahaaram program at Pragati Resorts and others were present on the occasion.