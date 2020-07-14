Show-cause notice issued to Moinabad MPDO

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy District Collector D Amoy Kumar on Monday issued a show-cause notice to Moinabad Mandal Parishad Development Officer, G Vijaya Laxmi for failing to furnish a report on labour mobilisation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

G Vijaya Laxmi failed to mobilise labour and furnish a report during a video conference on MGNREGS and labour mobilisation, along with Haritha Haram, here on Monday.

In the notice, Kumar instructed the MPDO to submit her explanation within three days. If not, it would be construed that she has no explanation to offer, and further disciplinary action would be initiated.

During the video conference, Kumar also placed the agreement of an engineer Akkenepally Sudhakar from Moinabad under temporary out of contract for not showing any progress in the NREGS works and not answering properly to officials’ calls.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .