Show-cause notice served to University of Hyderabad student for abusive post

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has served show-cause notice to a student who allegedly has posted an abusive post on the social media against a senior professor.

Prof. Vinod Pavarala , Official Spokesperson, UoH on Friday said the student has been asked by the Proctorial Board to depose before the Board on January 17.

The issue surfaced when a student belonging to ABVP-UoH unit posted an abusive post against senior Prof. K Laxminarayana of the School of Economics.

The senior professor brought the issue before the university Vice-Chancellor Prof. Appa Rao Podile who after eliciting the opinion of the Dean of the School, referred it to the university’s Proctorial Board, an authorised disciplinary body.

Prof. Vinod said the complaint came at the end of the last semester and because of the intervening winter break, the Board took up the matter immediately after reopening in early January.

The university’s spokesperson said, “We have zero tolerance for physical or verbal abuse of faculty members or administrative staff in the course of discharging their duties. We fully expect all interactions among various sections of the university community to be conducted with mutual respect, dignity, and decorum. Redressal of any genuine grievances must be sought only through appropriate institutional channels provided for the purpose.”