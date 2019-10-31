Showcase your skateboarding skills at Feel the Wheel

By | Published: 8:39 pm

The first-ever India edition of Red Bull Feel The Wheel is set to take place at the iconic WallRide Park in the outskirts of the city on November 3. Red Bull Feel The Wheel is a skateboard cross race side by side on a pump track with qualification though 1v1 playoff rides in a knock out format.

WallRide park is a purpose-built extreme sports park for anything that has wheels and no engine. It consists of Asphalt Pump track, the first in India, built by Switzerland’s Velo solutions, and a skate park built by India’s own Holy stoked. The skate park consists of ramps and obstacles, designed to help do stunts.

Hamza Khan, an avid rider and founder WallRide Park said, “We are delighted to host the first-ever Red Bull Feel The Wheel India edition as it gives a chance to skateboarding enthusiast to display their skills with the skateboard. Wallride park is an iconic event for biking and skating enthusiasts.”