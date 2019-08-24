Showcasing best of local talent

By | Published: 12:30 am 8:10 pm

Started in the year 2004 on January 26, State Art Gallery comes under the Telangana Tourism Department, with Burra Venkatesam as the president while Dr K Lakshmi, IAS, is the director for this autonomous body.

With the aim to create a platform for the artistes, artisans and to promote art, this gallery is well-known and most sorted out in the country. The place, till date, hosted many local, national, and international art shows, and competitions, besides hosting many workshops in a year on a regular basis.

“The State Gallery of Art has been organising annual events like Art Mela on its anniversary every year, and during the Ganesha festival season, the Ganesha Painting Exhibition happens regularly, where we give an open call to artistes and don’t charge anything. The artists should submit one painting. This will be displayed in the gallery for 4-5 days. And if any sales happen, the amount will be given to the artist directly. Nearly 108-200 different Ganesha paintings will be displayed and we do not charge any commission,” says GV Narsimha, administrative officer, State Art Gallery.

The gallery holds a few regular annual events like the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, International Women’s Day celebrations, Bathukamma floral festival wherein famous and upcoming artists participate. The Indian Photography Festival, Krishnakriti Festival and many more are organised annually here.

“For this year’s art competition, we received 684 entries, out of which 250 entries got selected and we announced first prize of Rs 1 lakh, second prize of Rs 50,000 for three artists, third prize of Rs 10,000 for 25 artistes, and 20 consolation prizes,” said Narsimha.

Apart from exhibitions, they also hold workshops, averaging about 4-5 in a year. They also invite artists from all over India to teach their experts. This year, during the International Women’s Day, the gallery organised water colour workshops, where 60 artists have registered and learnt from famous Indian artist Vijay Biswal. He will be coming back to Hyderabad soon to train Hyderabadis on acrylic paints too.

State Art Gallery, which is working with the prime objective of promoting art and culture, and showcasing the best of it, is also the best place to see local arts. It has got nine galleries, one auditorium, one conference room, six guest rooms for incoming artists and ample space for parking. “Once we invited the Dean of and Principal of Chitrakala Parishad, Bengaluru, for our event, as guests. We thought that was the biggest gallery in Asia, but the duo after seeing the State Art Gallery confirmed that, this is the biggest art gallery in Asia. Many thought Chitrakala Parishad was the biggest. Ours is a three-storied building – on the ground floor we have the Rock Art Gallery. We haven’t disturbed the natural rocks and, in fact, we turned them into a rock fountain spot, which has added beauty to our gallery,” said Narsimha, adding that they also organise handloom-related events, and, recently, Mallesham movie’s fashion walk was organised.

Listed twice as one of the most happening spots by the Telangana Tourism Department, State Art gallery is about to hold Indian Photography Festival in the month of September. Around 550 photographers from all over the world will be participating in the event for one whole month. This is a not-to-miss event where one can see different photographs with captivating sceneries.

