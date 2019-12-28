Showcasing crafts of India

By | Published: 9:41 pm

The ‘All-India Crafts Mela’, which is currently on at Shilparamam Arts Crafts & Cultural Society in Madhapur, has been attracting attention of visitors who come from far and wide. The crafts mela is proving to be a huge draw for Women who seem to be enamoured by the handloom saris belonging to different districts in Telangana, besides other States.

Kota, Maheshwaram, Kanchi silk, soft silk, Parsi work dupattas, Pochampalli, Maharashtrian Paithani saris, Narayanpet, Banjara work materials, Kashmiri shawls, Banarasi dresses, among others.Besides colourful clothes, other things like decor items, handicrafts, Rajasthani paintings, marble stone products, footwear, jute bags and jute products are attracting people to different stalls.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter