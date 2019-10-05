Showcasing smart choices for cooking

By | Published: 7:10 pm

With so many ingredients, different kinds of food choices such as organic, low calories, less fat, etc., different kinds of oils apart from options of ready-to-cook food products, and offerings of Swiggys and Zomatos, cooking has become a tough and challenging task, remarked model and actor, Archana Shastry.

Inaugurating the three-day Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils Kitchen India Expo 2019 at Hitex, she said, “Though I may not be a good cook, I enjoy cooking.”

Celebrity Master Chef Puneet Mehta, who curated the Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils Kitchen India 2019, said working executives, both men and women, want to learn quick cooking methods. “Cooking is a creative activity. One dish can be cooked in hundred ways with hundred other ingredients. It is a stress buster,” he said.

Featuring 90 brands and showcasing a host of choices, the three-day expo organised jointly by Hitex Hyderabad and Traditions Events Management with support from Freedom Cooking Oil, Metallic Industries, Hafele and Organeek, is open till October 6.

