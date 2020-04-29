Showers in Hyderabad bring respite from hot summer

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: A spell of showers in the evening offered a reprieve from the hot summer conditions that prevailed till late afternoon in the city on Tuesday. Till 7 pm, Uppal received a rainfall of 7 mm followed by Nacharam (6.5 mm), Malkajgiri (2.3 mm), Bandlaguda (1.8 mm) and Kapra (1.5 mm), according to Telangana State Development Planning Society.

Even the temperatures dropped in the city following the cloudy weather conditions. If the average day temperature in the city on Monday was 40.7 degree Celsius, then it plummeted to 36.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

Regional Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad has issued weather warning that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on Wednesday.

