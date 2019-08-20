Shows that broke stereotypes of women

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Indian television shows oscillate between content driven shows that mirror our society to those that help create a new narrative to ones that perpetuate old mind-sets. These four shows have been progressive without being preachy and managed inspire change through powerful stories.

Rajani

Aired in 1994 on national broadcaster Doordarshan, Rajani became the face of every Indian housewife as well as the voice for her problems. The lead character Rajani, played by late Priya Tendulkar, portrayed the day to day problems of housewives and the ingenious solutions she found to survive them.

Shaanti: Ek Aurat Ki Kahani

Shaanti, portrayed by Mandira Bedi, narrates the fight for justice by a mother-daughter duo after the daughter is raped by two influential and wealthy brothers hailing from the film industry. Despite being a victim, Shaanti showed how women can fight battles single-handedly and win. First aired in 1994, it is still remembered as an iconic Indian TV show.

Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon

The show revolves around the journey of Dr Sneha Mathur, a young doctor, who leaves behind her lucrative career in Mumbai and decides to work in her village Pratappur. The show tackles deep-set social norms and difficult issues like sex selective practices, sexual and reproductive health of young people, women’s health, and sanitation and hygiene with utmost sensitivity.

Udaan

Based on the true story of IPS Officer Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, Udaan is one of the first Indian TV shows aired in the late ’80s and early ’90s that focussed on women’s empowerment. The show narrates the tale of a young girl named Kalyani Singh who becomes an IPS officer while battling gender discrimination at every level. The show came at a time when it was uncommon to see women in uniform and acted as a catalyst for many to follow their dreams.