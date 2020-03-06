Shraavya Reddy grows big on social media

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Telugu actor Shraavya Reddy, who rose to fame with her roles as a heroine in films like NRI, Eyy and her pivotal roles in Telugu blockbuster movies like Kirrak Party, Krishnarjuna Yuddam and Kalyan Ram’s Ism made her a household name.

The actor, YouTube content creator and social media idol since the last five years, she knew her passion and capabilities well enough. Hence, she wanted to push her own limits by exploring more platforms. Despite being a known name in the social media domain and being one of the famous influencers, she still felt the desire to ride the online wave and expand her reach.

And, live streaming seemed the best fit to her. She joined as a broadcaster on Bigo Live on August 20 last year. She found it just like any other social live steaming application where people interact in real time, and gradually she started using it daily. She started interacting more with followers and eventually became a hit among the masses!

Known for her dancing and expressions, the bubbly girl is all set to reach 1 million followers soon. Her fans appreciate the way she interacts with her fans and her entertaining personality while broadcasting which made her one of the top broadcasters of Bigo Live in India and top 1 broadcaster in south India.

She won many prestigious events of Bigo Live like ‘Star of the Month’. In her first month of Bigo, she won Global Live House event called Region Talent Battles (Philippines vs India). She even started a family of her own in Bigo Live called SRianS, which has been amongst the top 10 families of Bigo Live. ‘Yo Yo SRianS’ is their Family Slogan and her family won a lot of Family Battles since they started.