Shrachi Group makes inroads into Telangana

Hyderabad: BTL EPC Ltd, a unit of Rs 1,000-crore Shrachi Group, has expanded its footprint into Telangana by securing a BHEL order worth Rs 365 crore, its largest order ever. With its project work to begin in March, the company will take 30 months to execute the order.

The company received the order from BHEL for 5X800 MW Yadradri TPS, TSGENCO (Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited) for design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection & commissioning & performance guarantee (PG) test of coal handling package, including limestone and gypsum handling plant at Nalgonda district of Telangana.

The order consists of supply and erection of 71 conveyors expanding a total length of 21.77 km and associated equipment in complete lump sum turnkey basis. The scope of work under the conveyor system will comprise of rollers, pulleys, installation of rubber belts and electrical works. Civil works will be carried out by another contractor.

On winning the project, Ravi Todi, MD, Shrachi Group told Telangana Today, “With this order, BTL EPC is well on track with its plans of venturing into product manufacturing in power and steel sectors. We would be bringing innovation in terms of energy consumption and output within the project framework set by BHEL. We have won this project under competitive bidding.”

Expanding footprint

The company has been working with BHEL for the last one decade. There are projects in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Jharkhand. In 2018, the company had bagged an order worth Rs 228 crore for coal handling plant project from BHEL for BIFPCL (Bangladesh India Friendship Power Project Corporation Ltd, Maitree), which is at an advanced stage of execution with orders worth Rs 100 crores already completed.

During 2019-20, the company has also bagged orders from KRIBCHO, HURL Sindri & Barauni, TSGENCO Bhadradi and Kothagudem, and NTPC North Karanpura.

The company in future could look at opportunities in overseas markets such as Saudi Arabia and the African belt. Overseas projects could be explored once the company creates a dedicated team and build global credentials, beyond the Bangladesh project that is under execution.

Manufacturing plans

Todi said, “We have four manufacturing facilities, in-house design team and manpower strength of 850. Currently, we have a pan-India as well as international presence and have a healthy order book position of more than Rs 1,200 crores. We have about 10-11 projects in India where projects are in different stages of implementation.”

There are plans to roll out 4-5 new products that are used in the power and steel sectors, which will help in coal handling and other functions.

Over the last five decades, BTL EPC acquired four manufacturing and fabrication facilities in West Bengal, which includes modern machine shops, heat treatment, precision grinding and fabrication facilities of all description including sheet metal work.

