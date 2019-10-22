Shraddha keeps fans asking for more with her social media posts

By | Published: 7:07 pm

Shraddha Das, who is busy shooting for Kannada film Kotigobba opposite Eega fame Sudeep is making her followers go crazy by posting her steamy pictures online. Her latest posts feature the actor in a red sari and other shots taken while she is working. “I have suddenly started becoming a happier morning person…” she posted the picture sitting in the caravan with no makeup. And looks like fans are just waiting for her post again and again.

One fan commented, “You look the same with or without makeup and this is one of the best boons for a natural beauty.”With the OTT platforms becoming popular these days, looks like Shraddha is also following the trend. The actor, who received much acclaim for her acting in Hippi, is now busy with an unannounced Telugu web series.

But her social media profile speaks a lot about her upcoming projects. She was captured by the photographers in the city, while she was finishing her Telugu web series Ee office lo season 2. She looked sizzling hot in a ruffled pink sari. She also posted a video on her Twitter account where she is seen sitting and chatting with others.

“Almost reaching the end of the shooting of Ee Office Lo season 2 produced by @viuindia and @tamadamedia, directed by @mahesh.surapaneni What better than to end it in a Ruffled Pink Saree The one person who needs a special mention for her brilliant styling all through this series is @dangudubiyyam_reshma ! Hair- @nishasakpal Picture courtesy- @the_saiked_canon #Ruffles #Saree #Eeofficelo #telugu #webseries #hyderabad”