Shraddha Srinath in awe of Angkor Wat

Kannada actor Shraddha Srinath was appreciated by audience and critics alike for her role in Jersey where she played the role of Nani’s wife. Her recent outing Nerkonda Paarvai which is the remake of Hindi original movie Pink, has been doing tremendously well at the Tamil BO.She reprised the role of Taapsee Pannu in Pink.

In her recent outing in Telugu titled Jodi, she has played the love interest of Aadi Saikumar. The movie, however, did not excite the Telugu audience. Taking a break from her busy life in filmdom, Shraddha is now holidaying in Cambodia. She had been to the world-famous Angkor Wat temple in the country and was awed by its majestic grandeur and historical significance.

She took to her Instagram account and wrote, “I was 12 when my social studies teacher taught us about Cambodia. He would speak in Hindi and he would repeatedly say “Camboge” and in my head I’d always correct him and say “Cambodia”.

Fascinated by the Angkor Wat, an enormous Hindu temple (now Buddhist) that existed in a faraway, exotic country and how religion traveled across lands, the thought of someday visiting Angkor always stayed with me and as time passed, it became a dormant dream. It’s been a long time since I was 12.

I’m the least religious person I know, but the 12 year old curious, wonder-eyed Shraddha is thrilled. Oh and I watched the sunrise at Angkor today. Loosely in the words of @arvind_meh , one of the most epic sound and lights shows put on by nature.” Shraddha is to have signed a Telugu project with director Ravikanth Perepu, who earlier directed Kshanam in 2016. The movie titled ‘Krishna And His Leela’, will have Siddharth of Kalki fame.

