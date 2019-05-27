Shraddha Srinath to act opposite Megastar in his next

By | Published: 6:38 pm

If things go well, Bengaluru girl Shraddha Srinath will be acting opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi in the upcoming untitled movie. She is in talks with director Koratala Siva who will be directing the movie with Chiranjeevi, according to reports. Chiranjeevi is about to wrap up Sye Raa and may okay the next project with Koratala Siva.

Several other actors in South — Nayanthara and Tamannaah were initially considered for the role of Chiranjeevi’s wife. However, the efforts were not fruitful. Tamannaah has recently acted in Sye Raa and Abhinetri 2, which is up for release on May 31.

It is learnt that Shraddha Srinath has agreed to take a shot at the offer after the makers thought of a replacement. Buoyed by the performance she gave in the recent movie Jersey in which she acted with Natural Star Nani, offers kept coming to her in Telugu and Tamil languages.